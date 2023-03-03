SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the State Fire Marshall awarded grants Friday for their Small Equipment Grant Program.

More than 60 fire departments across the state will be receiving the award, with each department receiving up to $26,000 to purchase new gear.

“Budgets remain tight, and the cost of firefighting equipment continues to rise, that is why programs such as our Small Equipment Grant are a great resource, especially for our smaller and rural volunteer fire departments across the state,” Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson said.

Local fire departments say the grants are important so firefighters can get safer gear like coats, jackets, cameras, and rescue tools. The Harristown fire chief said he will buy new particulate blocking hoods and new helmets.

“With the rising costs of PPE, this grant will reduce the strain on the district’s budget allowing replacement of other items needed to continue daily operations,” Harristown Fire Protection District Chief Steven Gambrill said.

Here are the central Illinois departments that received the award: