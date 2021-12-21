State COVID vaccine, testing sites announced ahead of Christmas

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office announced on Tuesday a list of state-run sites where people can either get a COVID test or a COVID vaccine ahead of Christmas.

With positive cases of COVID-19 surging in the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is partnering with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free testing sites throughout the state. The state is also operating 75 vaccine clinics throughout the state as well.

“Getting tested for COVID-19 is critically important to helping reduce the spread of this deadly virus” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “A year ago our holidays looked much different, now with widely available testing, vaccinations and boosters Illinoisans can gather safely with family and friends.”

The following testing sites Pritzker listed are located in Central Illinois:

Heartland Community College 1500 West Raab Road, Normal Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 2201 Woodlawn Road, Lincoln Open 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stephens Family YMCA 2501 Fields South Drive, Champaign Open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vermilion County Health Department 200 College Street, Danville Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

University of Illinois at Springfield 2200 Ernest Hemmingway Drive Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Richland Community College 1 College Park, Decatur Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interstate Center 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Place Shopping Center 2000 North Neil Street Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The following vaccine sites Pritzker listed are located in Central Illinois:

Arcola Jr/Sr High School 351 West Washington Street, Arcola Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All vaccines available for approved ages

South Fork Township Offices 124 Central Street, Kincaid Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. All vaccines available for approved ages

Catlin Church of Christ 715 West Vermilion Street, Catlin Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vaccines available for approved ages

Fellowship Center 301 Lafayette Avenue, Mattoon Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vaccines available (adults only)

United Church of Heyworth 302 East Main Street, Heyworth Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All vaccines available (adults only)

Altamont City Hall 202 North Second Street, Altamont Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vaccines available (adults only)

Grossinger Motors Arena 101 South Madison Street, Bloomington Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vaccines available (adults only)

VFW Post 9789 205 East Locust Street, Fairbury Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vaccines available (adults only)

VFW Post 2608 506 South Old Route 66, Dwight Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All vaccines available (adults only)

Village of Illiopolis 420 Anne Street, Illiopolis Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



All three vaccines offer booster doses, and health officials are encouraging those who have received two shots already to receive a booster. People are eligible for a booster if they meet the following criteria:

Pfizer – 16 years and older, it has been six months since second Pfizer dose

Moderna – 18 years and older, it has been six months since second Moderna dose

Johnson & Johnson – 18 years and older, it has been two months since initial J&J dose

Days and operations for all of the listed testing and vaccination sites may vary during the holiday season. For more details, visit the IDPH website. People who are unable to attend one of the listed vaccination clinics can visit vaccines.gov to find an alternate clinic.