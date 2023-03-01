CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Wednesday evening on the city’s South Side.
A Chicago Police Department officer was shot around 4:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.
A source told WGN-TV the officer was shot while he was responding to a domestic-related call.
The source said the officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
In a tweet, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they are responding to the area to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call them at 312-743-3609.
This is breaking news and additional details haven’t been released.