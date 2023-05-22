SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A state commission is looking for communities to honor for the 15th Governor’s Hometown Awards.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service announced Monday villages, towns, cities and counties can apply for the awards with volunteer projects completed in 2022 in one of eight categories.

In order to be considered, the projects must be sponsored by local government, were supported by volunteers and impacted the community positively in some way.

The governor said the awards help highlight local heroes making a difference across the state.

“Here in Illinois, we are home to the kindest, most generous people,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “And with applications for this year’s Governor’s Hometown Awards opened once again, I couldn’t be more excited to honor the Illinoisans whose contributions have bettered our neighborhoods, our cities, and our entire state.”

Commission officials said the goal of the awards is to inspire volunteerism across the state.

The form for nominations can be found at this link. Applications close June 16 at 5 p.m.

More information and the list of previous winners can be found on the commission’s website.