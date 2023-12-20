SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen some eyebrow-raising license plates, but ones like IOWASUX, WOOPASS, and DZNUTZ will not be found on Illinois plates.

This year, 304 custom license plates have been rejected by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office for being too ‘offensive to good taste and decency’. The number is down from 383 in 2022.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,” Giannoulias said. “We keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

Most rejected plates were denied for having crude or suggestive language. Others like XKXKKXK or QOOQQOO, were rejected for being too hard to read which could create problems for reporting to law enforcement.

Some rejected plates in 2023 include:

EATBUTT

BONER

MILFS

WOOPASS

POOPSY

DZNUTZ

IOWASUX

54,404 requests for vanity and personalized plates were approved this year. 811,351 vehicles in Illinois currently have personalized or vanity license plates.

Illinoisans who own vehicles can pay $94 more for a new vanity plate, which contains all letters or $47 for a new personalized plate, which is a combination of letters and numbers.

You can create a personalized or vanity license plate on the Secretary of State’s Pick-A-Plate website to see if your idea is available.