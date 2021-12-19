Secretary of State moves license, ID expiration date

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards has been delayed an additional three months, Secretary of State Jesse White announced over the weekend.

Driver’s licenses and ID cards that were set to expire on Jan. 1, 2022 will now be valid until March 31, 2022. White noted that this will be the final extension of the expiration date.

“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” White said. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities.”

The expiration date extension is one of several steps White’s office has taken during the pandemic to address heavy customer demand, which include remote renewal of licenses and IDs, promoting the use of online services and requiring appointments for select services at specific facilities.