Secretary of State facilities to reopen Jan. 24

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White confirmed on Thursday that all Secretary of State departments and driver services facilities will reopen for in-person business on Jan. 24 as previously announced.

SOS departments have been closed since Jan. 3 as Illinois experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. White hoped to reopen on Jan. 18, but out of an abundance of caution, the closure was extended another week.

“The health and safety of employees and the public is our top priority,” White said. “Masks and social distancing will be required as we safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities.”

Some driver services facilities will require an appointment for certain services. Customers can schedule an appointment beginning the morning the facilities reopen.

Customers will be able to complete some services online after the facilities reopen, including driver’s license, license plate sticker and ID card renewal, acquisition of a duplicate license or ID and driver record abstract and filing Business Service documents.

Facilities operating on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen on Jan. 25