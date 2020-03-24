Secretary of State encourages vigilance against scammers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA)– Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning investors to be on the lookout for con artist and scammers who are looking to take advantage of the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Scammers may claim that their investment opportunities involve companies that have solutions or cures for COVID-19 and are guaranteed to turn a profit. But remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” White said in a press release.

White is calling on people who have fallen victim to one of these scams to visit this website and formally file a complaint.