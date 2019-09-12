Saturation Saturday results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– State Police are cracking down on drunk drinking. They recently held a statewide campaign called Saturation Saturday to catch drivers in the act.

State Police were at checkpoints around the state for 10 hours. They said within that time they arrested 450 people.

According to 70 drunk drivers were arrested and removed from the roads. Five of those drivers were more than two times over the legal limit. 375 people were arrested for other crimes like driving with an open container drug possession and outstanding warrants. Police partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the initiative. MADD leaders in Springfield say they were surprised by the high number of violations.

“People need to take personal responsibility, make plans ahead of time, use ride share and get home safely. Not only to prevent victims but to save their own life because we care about everyone in Illinois,” said Kristi Hosea, said MADD Springfield Victims Services Specialist.

Organizers said it was great working with state police because they can reach drivers everywhere instead of just one area. This was the second year Illinois participated in Saturation Saturday. The initiative started in Missouri back in 2016.