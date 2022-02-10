SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of Illinois retailers selling groceries online through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is growing once again.

Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Sam’s Club and Meijer Grocery for SNAP online purchasing. This latest expansion brings the total number of retailers selling groceries online to 11.

Capri IGA, County Market, Fairplay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, Woodman’s Market, Aldi, Amazon and Walmart are the nine retailers that were already approved.

“Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options,” Pritzker said. “This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state.”

Various Sam’s Club locations throughout the state will begin accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) as a form of payment this month using the Scan & Go mobile app. SNAP recipients who want to shop at Meijer must reside in an area where Instacart is an option.

“I’m proud of the public-private commitment to expand online purchasing options for SNAP customers in Illinois,” said IDHS Secretary Grace Hou. “Giving families an online option to access quality food is so important, and I’m grateful to our partners at Sam’s Club, Meijer, and the USDA for making this possible.”

A list of eligible food items that can be purchased can be found online. Illinois residents can use the SNAP eligibility calculator to determine if they are eligible for SNAP benefits.