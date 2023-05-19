ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Naperville man, accused of using Snapchat to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old Rockford girl, appeared in court on Friday.

Junsuk Park was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last August.

Park, 39, allegedly met the victim through Snapchat, identifying himself as “James,” a supposedly 16-year-old from Elgin. Park reportedly messaged the victim about sneaking into her house and performing sexual acts, according to court documents.

According to court records, police were summoned to the victim’s home in the early morning hours of August 1st, 2022. The victim’s father told responding officers that Park had entered the house through the victim’s bedroom window and he had found him hiding in her bedroom closet.

The girl’s father told police that Park left prior to their arrival, but a Toyota Prius that was registered to Park was found parked in the driveway, court records show.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

According to the charging document, Park had entered the victim’s bedroom on at least two prior occasions.

Park was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Friday, May 12th. His bond was set at $100,000. He posted $10,000 (10%) on Monday and was released. He is due back in court on June 29th.