ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend isn’t for another five months, but runners and walkers can take part in a state-wide virtual event until then.

It’s the Criss-Cross Virtual Challenge and it is meant to simulate running across the entire state of Illinois. Solo runners or teams of up to 10 people can sign up for one of three options: running 224 miles (the east-west distance between East Hannibal and Danville), running 435 miles (the north-south distance between South Beloit and Cairo), or running both distances.

Runners do not have to actually run across the state as part of this event and can even run on a treadmill.

Registration for the Criss-Cross Challege is now open, with a price of $35 for all routes. Team captains are to register themselves, pay for the number of people running and crate a password for their team. Individual team members then register themselves using the team name and password created by their captain. As teams or individuals continue their route, captains can submit their progress on a virtual challenge results platform.

Runners wanting to do both routes will need to email Jan Seeley at director@illinoismarathon.com for special registration instructions. More information about the Criss-Cross Challenge can be found on the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend’s website.