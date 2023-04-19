ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Illinois sexual assault support organization is asking the state for help in funding to keep its services afloat.

Officials with the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault are trying to bring awareness to federal funding cuts that they said will severely reduce rape crisis services across the state. As a result, they’re turning to the State of Illinois.

They’re asking for the Illinois General Assembly to invest an additional $12 million in general revenue funding to the 31 rape crisis centers in Illinois. It would be the first major investment in 20 years and would offset both the $9.5 million federal funding cut and the damage done by inflation to the workforce.

“Survivors of sexual violence need the State to step forward and support the essential, life-changing advocacy and counseling rape crisis centers provide in Illinois communities,” said ICASA CEO Carrie Ward. “The investment is a long time coming. If it doesn’t happen this year, the 24/7/365 emergency services that survivors and our communities need will be drastically and unavoidably reduced effective July 1, 2023.”

This reduction would see 40% of centers closing their satellite or outreach offices, 72% creating waiting lists to see survivors and 78% reducing their workforce.

ICASA centers assisted nearly 22,000 sexual assault survivors in fiscal year 2022, but only received $8 million in funding from the state, a rate of $364 per survivor. The additional $12 million ICASA is asking for would bring the state’s total investment to $20 million, an average rate of $900 per survivor.

“For the small investment of $900 per survivor, the State of Illinois can maintain services across the state,” Ward said. “Sexual assault survivors deserve this investment. Our communities need these essential services.”