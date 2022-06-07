CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Tuesday three bills aimed at increasing education equity across Illinois in the higher education system.

House Bill 4201 helps students at state universities and community colleges access benefits through “benefit navigators.” The purpose of benefits navigators is to guide students in seeking and applying for federal, state or local program that provides assistance or benefits they are eligible for.

Senate Bill 3991 amends the Illinois Higher Education Savings Program, also known as the Children’s Savings Program, which was established in 2019 to start each baby born or adopted in Illinois with a $50 college savings deposit in the Treasurer’s 529 fund. This legislation allows the State Treasurer to increase the deposit amount for children in financially insecure households if funds are available.

House Bill 5464 requires state public universities and community colleges to develop and implement equity plans and practices to increase the access, retention, completion, and student loan repayment rates for minority students, rural students, adult students, women, and people with disabilities who are traditionally underrepresented in education programs and activities. The Illinois Board of Higher Education, in collaboration with the Illinois Community College Board, will guide implementation of the new equity plans. The bill also allows IBHE to request financial reports from private universities, private business, and vocational schools, if needed, to help institutions stay on solid financial footing.

“Access to affordable, quality higher education shouldn’t be a privilege,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Today, we take a step forward in ensuring everyone – especially our historically underrepresented students – have the resources and investment necessary to thrive in our first-rate public education system. I am proud to sign these bills into law furthering our state’s commitment to educational equity for all Illinoisans.”

House Bill 5464 is effective immediately while the other two go into effect on Jan. 1.