SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Wednesday a bill that may ease a shortage of school bus drivers the state is experiencing.

The bill, sponsored by State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) and State Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield), would allow bus drivers to regain their licenses if they lost a license solely due to unpaid child support. The legislation was inspired by a constituent who lost his license due to child support debt. Even after that debt was paid, the constituent was unable to get his license restored.

“This bill is just one step in the right direction to ensure that people who lose their licenses for non-driving related infractions can continue to work, and especially work for our school districts to help safely get our kids to and from school,” Davidsmeyer said in a statement. “This bill is a great example of how a constituent can come to our office with a problem and we worked together to find a solution.”

McClure also spoke on the issue of bus drivers losing their license due to child support debt, as well as the impact the legislation will have on the bus driver shortage.

“This new law will help schools find qualified bus drivers at a time when schools are struggling to find them,” McClure said. “It doesn’t make sense to punish schools for the prior debts of their employees. Especially since this would only apply to drivers who have worked out their child support payments. The legislation will help schools find safe bus drivers, and help those drivers pay their bills.”