SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Under a newly signed proclamation by Governor Pritzker, April is now Illinois Safe Digging Month.

Officials with the Illinois Commerce Commission said the proclamation serves as a reminder to professional excavators and homeowners that it is required by law for them to have underground utilities marked before digging into the ground. Requests to mark utilities can be made by calling JULIE (Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators) at 8-1-1.

“Spring is the time to start outdoor garden and home improvement projects,” aid ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski. “Whether your project is large or small, state law requires you to call 8-1-1 to have utility lines marked before you dig. This is a free service to protect homeowners and excavators from physical harm or property damage caused by striking underground utility lines or natural gas pipes.”

The law requires people to call JULIE at least 48 hours prior to the start of excavation so that can mark underground utilities. The project must then begin within 14 calendar days of the call.

The ICC is responsible of enforcement of the law requiring JULIE to be called. Last year, they issued 53 warnings and 113 tickets for safe digging violations that include not having a valid locate request, not digging around marked utilities carefully and failure to mark utilities altogether. These violations resulted in almost $400,000 in fines.

The state’s One-Call Ceter, co-managed by JULIE, manages calls at all hours of the day and night to prevent contractors and private citizens from hitting existing utility lines when digging.