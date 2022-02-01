Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With a severe winter storm predicted to hit Central Illinois this week, Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday to ensure all state resources are available to address the storm. The declaration is effective immediately.

“I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” Pritzker said. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”

At a press conference, Pritzker listed those essentials: food, water and medicine. He further advised people to keep their battery-powered devices charged in the event of a power outage.

The Illinois Emergency management Agency’s State Emergency Operations Center will be activated to coordinate the state’s response to the storm.

“We’re working closely with local emergency management officials throughout the state to monitor conditions and be ready to provide assistance they may need,” said Scott Swinford, Deputy Director of the IEMA. “But it’s also important that people prepare themselves for this storm with food, water, working flashlights, weather radios, and other necessities.”

Pritzker is activating 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to support winter weather operations and serve as a force multiplier for the Illinois State Police. The guardsmen will assist troopers in reaching stranded motorists and reduce response times.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be deploying more than 1800 snow plows to clear and treat roads. Drivers who encounter snow plows on the road are asked to slow down, increase their distance, and remain patient. Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman warned drivers against passing snow plows; the conditions in front of the plow will be worse than conditions behind the plow and snow plow drivers may not be able to see cars that get too close.

“We spend the entire year at IDOT preparing for snow-and-ice season and major events like the one expected in the coming days,” Osman said. “All of our available manpower and equipment will be ready to respond and out in force, but we need the public’s cooperation as well to keep everyone safe.”

Osman said that, due to the expected intensity of the storm, travel will be dangerous and is discouraged; people should ask themselves before traveling if their trip is absolutely necessary.

If a trip is absolutely necessary, Osman and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly offered the following tips to drivers:

Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of any travel plans

Keep a full tank of gas and keep the following items in a car: Cell phone and charger Warm clothes and blankets Food and water A first-aid kit Washer fluid A snow bush and ice scraper

Look out for icy roads and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas prone to icing

Always wear a seat belt and never drive impaired or distracted

In the event your car crashes or slides off the roadway, do not exit the car unless an emergency forces you to exit; dress in layers to prepare for that possibility

Remember Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to change lanes and reduce speed when passing parked or disabled vehicles

Regular updaters on statewide road conditions can be found on IDOT’s Getting Around Illinois website.