SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As the BA.2 Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges oversees, Governor Pritzker said on Wednesday that the state of Illinois is ready to handle another wave.

China and the United Kingdom are seeing major spikes in COVID-19 cases as a result of BA.2. The variant was first detected in January.

Pritzker said the state’s key metrics of COVID cases are still trending in the right direction.

“To be clear upfront, Illinois is currently in a good place,” Pritzker said. “The number of admissions and COVID patients in hospitals continues to stabilize and drop across the state. The state’s stockpile is nearly fully replenished. We have more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks.”

Health officials say that booster shots are still effective against the Omicron variant. Doctor Anthony Fauci said that BA.2 is about 50 to 60 percent more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, but it does not appear to be more severe.