SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The State of Illinois is giving people a little more time in filing and paying their taxes if their communities were affected by last month’s tornado outbreak.

14 tornadoes were confirmed in central Illinois during the storms that rolled through the region on March 31, with others being reported in the northern part of the state near Chicago. In response, Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for five counties: Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon

On Friday, Pritzker announced that the Illinois Department of Revenue will offer tax relief to affected income, withholding, and sales and use tax filers who live or have businesses in the impacted counties, or to those who have tax records located in the declared disaster areas.

“As families around the state recover from the damage caused by recent tornadoes and severe storms, the State of Illinois will support them through this hardship,” Pritzker said. “That’s why we’re providing tax filing and payment relief for individuals and businesses in disaster areas. We’re alleviating the impact by ensuring these Illinoisans can focus on overcoming, rebuilding, and moving forward.”

Tax relief will be for returns and payments due on or after March 31 and on or before May 31. Taxpayers affected by the tornadoes will have six months from the due date to file returns and pay any taxes that were due during this period.

Any interest and penalty charged for taxes due in April and May will be waived if taxes are paid during the six-month tax relief period.

Paper filers seeking disaster relief should write “Tornado-March 2023” in red on the outsides of their envelopes and on the top of each page of their return or payments. They should also include a brief explanation of why they cannot file or pay on time.

Electronic filers, on the other hand, should notify IDOR by email, providing their full name, account number (last four digits if using a social security number), mailing address and a brief explanation of why they cannot file or pay on time.

All filers should indicate which location was affected by severe weather and provide any additional documentation to support their requests.

“Even though the deadline has been extended, those taxpayers expecting refunds are encouraged to file their returns as quickly as possible and file electronically and request electronic deposit,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “This is the fastest, most efficient and secure way to file.”