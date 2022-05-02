CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker announced on Monday that $113 million in funding is now available to community organizations working on violence prevention and interruption throughout the state.

This funding builds on $73 million that has already been distributed to organizations by the Illinois Department of Human Services. These grant applications are part of a series of funding opportunities to reduce gun violence by implementing evidence-based solutions.

“This is an unprecedented effort to stop the cycle of violence in our communities and invest resources in the communities where they are needed the most,” Pritzker said. “From expanding summer jobs, to investing in behavioral health programs and youth development, we are bringing historic levels of funding to proven programs that prevent violence and keep people safe.”

Community-based organizations in 42 communities in the state – 26 in Chicago and 16 in the suburbs and south of the city – are eligible to receive these funds. Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis.

“These investments are designed to build on past work and create enduring change,” said IDHS Secretary Grace Hou. “Illinois is carrying out an historic commitment – in resources and programs to combat violence. In addition to the anti-violence work of Reimagine Public Safety, IDHS is also strengthening and deepening existing youth development programs.”