CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday that more than $50 million in new construction grants are being awarded to 34 communities, counties and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects. These projects include bridge replacements, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more.

Two of the projects this funding will go toward are located in central Illinois. The City of Arcola will receive almost $2 million for sewer construction and Shelby County will receive the same amount for the expansion of the water treatment plant in Beecher City.

This funding was made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Capital Program.

“Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure – and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there,” Pritzker said. “Modernizing major throughways that underpin our status at the nation’s transportation hub is critical work, but so, too, is making the lives of working families easier. Rebuild Illinois proudly dedicates more than $3.3 billion to exactly that: renewing local roads, rebuilding sidewalks, and investing in the hubs of community life.”

To date, 74 projects have received more than $105 million in investments for Rebuild Illinois.