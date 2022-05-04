CHICAGO (WCIA) — As part of National Small Business Week, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) announced on Wednesday that it is awarding $250 million in grants through the Back to Business (B2B) program.

More than 6500 small businesses in 475 cities were named as recipients, with 96% of the awards being given to businesses in communities that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic and to businesses in the hardest-hit industries. The full list of recipients can be viewed below.

B2BAwards by Neil Street on Scribd

“Illinois responded to the pandemic by providing $1.5 billion in economic relief for childcare providers, local government services, and so many hard-hit small businesses that shape our communities,” Pritzker said. “These are investments that preserve jobs and Main Streets and dreams. When we put our state’s fiscal house in order, we can invest taxpayer dollars in building a stronger Illinois for all who call her home.”

The grant program utilizes funding from the the American Rescue Plan Act to help small businesses recover from the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. Grants were awarded based on a percentage of losses each business experienced and were prioritized for businesses most in need of support.

“Our administration is fully committed to stepping up for small businesses, and providing them the resources needed to continue being a pathway of opportunity for entrepreneurship and jobs throughout Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The B2B grants have been an amazing source of support and equitable economic recovery, bringing back essential jobs in industries disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

More than $250 million in funds have been released as of May 4. The list of businesses that receive grants could change if a business does not claim the grant or is an appeal is granted. Any funds from appeals or unclaimed will be awarded to other applicants. The IDCEO will maintain an up-to-date list of recipients on its website.