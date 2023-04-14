SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $14 million in awards is going to human service providers across the state, Governor Pritzker announced on Friday.

The funding is meant to address much-needed capital improvements for eligible nonprofit human service providers. 70 organizations in 24 counties across the state will be receiving between $50,000 and $250,000.

“Supporting these providers is an integral part of my FY24 budget proposal, which calls for the highest-ever statewide commitments to early childhood, developmental disability, mental health, substance use, and homeless prevention services,” Pritzker said. “Thousands of lives will benefit from this investment.”

State officials said that nonprofit organizations are accustomed to vying for operational and program funding from the government, but have not previously had an opportunity to receive capital constructions funds. The finding is coming from the Human Services Capital Investment Grant program, a first-of-its-kind initiative administered by the state Department of Human Services and Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and using funds from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

““When people need help, human service providers are there to answer the call and provide resources and care,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “These grants will ensure that this great work is delivered at its best by strengthening and addressing infrastructure needs. Thank you, Governor Pritzker, IDHS, and DCEO for making these grants possible and always putting the wellbeing of Illinoisans first.”

The state received more than 450 applications from human service providers across Illinois. However, the program was designed to prioritize disproportionately impacted areas, the expansion of human services and to address fire prevention and mitigation (installation/replacement of sprinklers and fire doors, for example)

Providers in central Illinois that are getting state funds are: