CHICAGO – Tuesday night, it’s Round 2.

Governor JB Pritzker and State Senator Darren Bailey will share a stage together in Chicago during a 60-minute televised debate hosted by WGN-TV and broadcast throughout Illinois on various Nexstar stations.

With multiple polls showing Republican challenger Bailey trailing Democrat Pritzker, the matchup may represent the last best chance for the farmer turned lawmaker to change the trajectory of the governor’s race.

To close the gap, Bailey’s campaign and Republican forces in the state have been driving home a tough-on-crime message. Bailey has repeatedly referred to Chicago as a “hellhole,” and last week, his first TV commercial of the campaign highlighted violence in the city.

Since late summer, Bailey, from Xenia, has been renting an apartment in downtown Chicago to keep close tabs on crime.

Lifting up Bailey is Dan Proft’s “People Who Play By the Rules” PAC which has spent millions on a series of political ads focusing on crime.

The topic was front and center when Pritzker and Bailey met during a contentious debate early this month at Illinois State University. Then, Bailey took aim at Illinois criminal justice reform legislation known as the SAFE-T Act. Bailey, who wants the ACT repealed, called the elimination of cash bail under the provision set to take effect Jan 1. a move that would lead to “revolving doors to every jail.”

Pritzker, who championed the measure, accuses Republicans of putting out disinformation about the legislation, and the first term governor says Bailey and Republicans are standing up for a system “that allows murderers and rapists and domestic abusers to buy their way out of jail.”

The candidates are also sparring over the economy. Pritzker is touting his income and property tax rebates to counter inflation while Bailey has vowed to lower taxes and enact zero based budgeting if elected.

Throughout the campaign, Pritzker has painted Bailey as a far-right extremist pointing to curriculum at his private Christian school, embrace of Donald Trump and opposition to abortion rights expect in cases where the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

Bailey, a millionaire farmer accuses Pritzker, billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, of being out of touch.

With just three weeks to go before Election Day, the gloves are expected to come off at 7 p.m. This final televised debate will be moderated by WGN-TV anchors Tahman Bradley and Micah Materre.