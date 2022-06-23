CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois drivers will soon have more professional sports teams to choose from if they want team license plates for their cars.

Governor Pritzker signed into law on Thursday a bill that adds the Chicago Fire, Red Stars and Sky to the list of options Illinoisans can choose from for their license plates. These three teams will join the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals as options effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“Last year, we welcomed the 2021 WNBA National Champions, the Chicago Sky, to our statehouse, and this law is another step toward honoring the joy they and our two professional soccer teams bring to Illinois residents,” Pritzker said. “Illinoisans are lucky to have such an incredible roster of sports teams to root for and this law offers them more opportunities to show off their spirit.”

The addition of the Red Stars and Sky to the list of options brings women’s professional sports teams to official Illinois license plates for the first time in the state’s history.

“In Illinois we know that gender equity is about opportunity, education, jobs, and having a seat at the table. It is also about uplifting women for their excellence in all areas, including sports,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This allows us to display our pride and to let all our teams know that we see them, cheer for them, and honor them for what they have accomplished and the example they set for little girls to be great.”

Red Stars front office staff are excited about the new legislation, with Associate General Manager Michelle Lomnicki speaking for the organization.

“We are excited that Illinoisans will now have the option to represent the Sky and the Red Stars on their vehicles and further uplift women’s sports in Illinois,” Lomnicki said. “Thank you to all of our elected officials who helped us in this process, especially Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado and her staff. This bill will help increase the awareness of women’s sports across the state and encourage children to work towards their goals of becoming professional athletes.”

The same bill Pritzker signed also removed a team from the list of options. Reflecting the relocation of the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles, the Rams are no longer an option for Illinois drivers to choose for their license plates.