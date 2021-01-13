Police reform bill passes Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lawmakers in the Illinois Senate passed a police reform bill Wednesday morning during the lame-duck session.

A modified version of the law was approved by the state legislative body and is now headed to the House. Ending qualified immunity is no longer in the bill, and there are fewer restrictions on use of force.

“In the dark of night Illinois legislators made Illinois less safe,” says a coalition of Illinois law enforcement organizations.

It adds a 764-page amendment was introduced at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, “shoving it through in the middle of the night before the people voting on it even had a chance to read it.

“We had been working in good faith with the Attorney General on a bill that would make great strides to modernize law enforcement, but that legislation was dumped into this monster bill and the result is a betrayal of the public trust that gives many more advantages to criminals than the police,” the coalition statement says. “It ties the hands of police officers while pursuing suspects and making arrests, and allows criminals to run free while out on bail.

“The legislation includes no way to pay for any of these law-abiding citizen-threatening measures, so taxpayers will have to pay extra for the privilege of being crime victims.”

The coalition is comprised of the the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge, FOP Labor Council, FOP Chicago Lodge 7, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.