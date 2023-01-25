PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show.

Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County.

Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.

Peoria County jail records indicate Massengill was arrested for domestic battery in 2022, criminal damage to property in 2019 and 2016, violent mob action in 2013 and 2011, aggravated domestic battery with strangling in 2012 and residential burglary in 2007, to name a few.

Tazewell County court records indicate Massengill served time in prison for burglary in 2008.

His first interaction with the law was at age 13 for driving without a license.

Massengill is facing federal charges in connection to the Planned Parenthood arson.

On Wednesday, Massengill was charged by the U.S. Attorney of the Central District of Illinois with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage a building used in interstate commerce and engaged in activity affecting interstate commerce. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Massengill was arrested on Tuesday night by Peoria County for aggravated arson resulting in bodily harm.