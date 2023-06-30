SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With the Fourth of July next week, several state agencies in Illinois are urging the public to celebrate safely and legally: by leaving fireworks to the experts and drinking alcohol responsibly.

Fire Marshal highlights injury risk of amateur fireworks

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said that in 2022, 168 people in Illinois were hurt while handling amateur fireworks. Approximately one-third of these people suffered multiple injuries, and more than half of all injuries affected hands. Second-degree burns were the leading type of injury at 21%. 20 people also suffered a dismemberment or amputation injury in 2022, a rise from seven the previous year.

“Fireworks have been a tradition for many during the 4th of July, but this is a dangerous tradition that lands many in hospitals each year with burns, lost limbs, or worse, losing their life,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera. “This can all be avoided by simply leaving fireworks to the professional and attending a show put on by your local community.”

Nationally, fireworks started more than 12,000 fires in 2021, causing 29 civilian injuries and $59 million in property damage. Many of the fireworks at fault were both consumer and commercial products, but also unregulated novelty fireworks, like sparklers, snappers and poppers.

Rivera’s office also warned about these products, saying that sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees. That’s hot enough to melt many metals and even leave steel glowing red; touching a sparkler may result in permanent damage and scarring.

IDNR lists legal ramifications of unlicensed firework handlers

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also issued a warning about buying fireworks, saying that organizations and individuals sponsoring fireworks displays need required state licenses and certificates issued by them and Rivera’s office.

The Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone who purchases, uses or stores fireworks to have these licenses and certificates. These requirements don’t apply to approved consumer fireworks, but city ordinances vary as to where consumer fireworks can be bought and displayed.

“There are many aspects to proper pyrotechnics safety,” said Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Division Chief Erik Kambarian. “Trained and licensed fireworks display operators provide a safe environment for spectators while they operate an unforgiving one.”

Anyone caught in violation of the Illinois Explosives Act faces a penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The IDNR can also impose fines for violations involving illegal fireworks displays and use of other explosives.

Liquor Control Commission urges responsible drinking

But if people do take the physical and legal risks of using amateur fireworks, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission urged responsible drinking while doing so.

That includes knowing one’s limit and drinking in moderation. If handing fireworks, one should do so sober.

“All fireworks are dangerous and can cause injuries, no matter the size. The danger resulting from mixing fireworks and alcohol significantly increases the probability of injury,” said the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s Chief of Enforcement Noel Sanchez. “The ILCC encourages the public to not light prohibited fireworks and to never use fireworks while drinking.”

The ILCC echoed the State Fire Marshal’s Office in enjoying professional fireworks shows hosted by a town or municipality.