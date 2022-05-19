SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that Illinois’ population was undercounted in the 2020 Census and the population in fact grew between 2010 and 2020.
A review of Census data determined that Illinois’ population was undercounted by 2%, meaning the population grew by 250,000 people. The state’s population is now above 13 million people, the highest in the state’s history.
Governor Pritzker responded to the new report with the following statement:
I ran for governor on a promise to be our state’s best chief marketing officer and reverse the trend of outmigration we’ve seen over the past few decades. These latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population. From boundless economic opportunities, to booming economic development and leading institutions of higher education, Illinois has so much to offer our new residents. While it is disappointing that these numbers were not reflected in the initial count, I have already spoken to members of our congressional delegation and will work tirelessly to ensure Illinois receives its fair share of federal funding. I look forward to celebrating this development with all Illinoisans, including those who routinely badmouth our state.Governor J.B. Pritzker