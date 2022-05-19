SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that Illinois’ population was undercounted in the 2020 Census and the population in fact grew between 2010 and 2020.

A review of Census data determined that Illinois’ population was undercounted by 2%, meaning the population grew by 250,000 people. The state’s population is now above 13 million people, the highest in the state’s history.

Governor Pritzker responded to the new report with the following statement: