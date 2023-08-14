VIRDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Montgomery County has died after authorities said his plane crashed in Virden over the weekend.

The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office reported that the crash happened Saturday around 9 a.m. The crash involved a single engine aircraft the person inside was killed as a direct result of the crash, the coroner found.

The victim was identified as Gregory M. Bierman, 62 of Raymond, Ill. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Multiple agencies are investigating the crash and Bierman’s death, including the Macoupin County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices. As the crash involved an aircraft, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are also investigating.