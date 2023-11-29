DEKALB, Ill. (WCIA) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram just opened their newest data center in the state of Illinois.

Meta officials joined Governor J.B. Pritzker and other state leaders to celebrate the start of the data center in DeKalb. Officials say the facility will bring 200 jobs and represents a nearly $1 billion investment to Illinois’ economy.

“Illinois is leading the country in development of data center sites, and I’m thrilled Meta took note of our commitment and decided to invest in DeKalb,” Pritzker said. “With the opening of this new site, we have another opportunity to connect Illinois to the global technology network while creating hundreds of new jobs, all while preparing young workers for the needs of a 21st century workforce with the support of Meta’s investments.”

Meta officials chose the chose DeKalb area because it offered excellent infrastructure, access to renewable energy, and a strong talent for both constructing and operating the center. The data center is supported by 100% renewable energy, officials said.

“We are extremely proud to be part of the DeKalb community and look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership for years to come,” Brad Davis, the director of data center community and economic development at Meta, said.

Meta also has two contracts for projects in DeWitt and Morgan counties officials say would bring 300 megawatts of renewable energy to the state. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is also working on a pilot program with Meta at the data center to use artificial intelligence to help develop a more sustainable concrete mix.

The state has several tax incentives in place for attracting tech companies to build data centers in Illinois.