CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — America’s wildlife and lands needs to be protected and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources could get $24 million dollars to do that.

If approved, Illinois could help at-risk wildlife by restoring habitats, re-planting native plants and properly dealing with invasive species. Prairie Rivers is the Illinois group leading the effort. Leaders say taking those steps will keep plants and wildlife safe – before it’s too late.

“I think that’s what we can hope to see is that the identity of Illinois and our wildlife and our outdoor recreation being supported federally and here on the state level,” said Ryan Grosso, Water Resources Associate.

If the bill is approved, the money would help more than 400 species, including the Blanding’s turtle, Illinois chorus frog and the Monarch butterfly.