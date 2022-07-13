SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Putting Illinois in a national spotlight, Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton testified at a Senate Judiciary committee hearing Tuesday about how the state is a common destination for people seeking an abortion.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health to overturn the federal right to an abortion. Several states acted immediately to make abortion illegal, leaving people who want one to travel out of state.

“In Illinois, all hands are on deck as we brace for what is coming, because we know we are the only lifeline for so many after so much has been taken away from women from the American people,” Stratton said.

The list of states where abortion is now banned includes several close to Illinois. In Missouri, abortion was made illegal hours after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. Kentucky also had several laws go into effect, but a state court has blocked those laws. Iowa and Indiana are also expected to make abortion illegal.

Clinics near the border of Illinois are feeling the swell of appointments.

“Almost overnight, our Illinois clinic [in Fairview Heights] has seen appointments triple.” Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood St. Louis Region, said at the hearing. “And that’s already on top of a double booked schedule we were sustaining in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s abortion bans.”

According to IDPH in 2020, one in five abortions were for an out-of-state resident. Stratton says that statistic has since doubled.

Medical experts worry the lack of abortion access will worsen maternal death rates. The CDC estimated the national maternal death rate to be 23.2 per 100,000 in 2020, rising for the fifth year in a row.

“The six states with the highest maternal mortality rate are six states that immediately moved to ban abortion,” McNicholas said. “And that is not a coincidence.”

Stratton also pointed out that Black women are two to three times more likely to die while giving birth than white women, due to systemic racism.

“We are facing a future rife with needless death,” Stratton said.

Some witnesses argued that abortion access is not necessary to help people navigate a difficult or unexpected pregnancy.

“These efforts that provide 360-degree care for mothers and newborns show that a post-Roe America can be one where a woman who finds herself pregnant will have the full support of her community, offering a wide variety of resources she needs throughout the pregnancy,” Denise Harle, senior counsel at the Alliance Defending Freedom, said at the hearing.

President Joe Biden has already taken action before the hearing, signing an executive order last week to start an inter-agency task force on reproductive health and to protect contraception and abortion medication. He also said he would support overturning the Senate filibuster to codify abortion rights into law.

The executive order drew ire from several anti-abortion access groups.

“This Administration as well as many Democrats, including our own Governor J.B. Pritzker, are in lock-step with the abortion industry and are completely out of touch with what most Americans believe about abortion,” Illinois Right to Life director Amy Gehrke said.

In the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Speaker of the House Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon jointly announced to convene a special session to “build on Illinois’s nation-leading abortion protections” in a few months.