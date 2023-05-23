SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With boating season approaching, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Conservation Police are observing National Safe Boating Week ahead of Memorial Day to raise awareness for boating safety. Part of that observance includes two important reminders to boaters: wearing a life jacket and operating boats sober.

“Life jackets save lives, period,” said Illinois Conservation Police Lt. Curt Lewis, the state’s boating law administrator. “Everyone who heads out on the water should wear a life jacket, regardless of whether they’re on a motorboat, a kayak, a canoe, or a stand-up paddleboard. We want you to have fun, but most importantly, we want you to be safe.”

Officials said that in 2022, there were 52 boating accidents reported in Illinois that resulted in 40 injuries and six deaths. Those numbers, however, are down from 93 accidents and 16 deaths in 2021.

Of those six deaths, none were the result of impairment from drugs or alcohol, but four were not wearing life jackets. Lewis stressed that this is the most important action boaters and paddlers can take to ensure the safety of themselves and others on board.

Illinois law, officials added, requires that personal flotation devices – life jackets or vests – be available for each person on board a boat or other watercraft. Illinois law also requires everyone to wear a PFD while operating a personal watercraft or jet ski.

Officers of the Illinois Conservation Police will also be out on Illinois waters to ensure boaters are not operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol. Officials said that in some ways, operating a boat under the influence is riskier than driving a car under the influence. On the water, there are no lane markers, boats have no seat belts and there is little protection for occupants during a collision.

ICP officers arrested 72 boaters for OUI in 2022, a 10% increase from the previous year.

Officials added that statistics show most boating accidents happen between noon and 6 p.m. on weekends between June and August. Conditions are usually clear with good visibility, light winds and calm water, with boat operators cruising in a careless or reckless manner that culminates in a collision with another boat.

These boat operators, officials added are usually between the ages of 20 and 40 who have more than 100 hours of boating experience, but little or no classroom boating safety instruction.

It is mandatory for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1998 to pass an IDNR-offered boating safety course and have a certificate to operate a motorboat. State law also requires boating safety education for people ages 12-17 to operate a motorboat.

“With boating season getting underway, everyone who heads out to enjoy the beautiful lakes and waterways Illinois has to offer should make safety their first priority,” said Cody Gray, safety education program administrator for IDNR. “IDNR’s mandatory boating safety classes are free, and what you learn may just save someone’s life.”

A schedule of free, in-person boating courses can be found on the IDNR website. Online classes are also available, but for a fee.