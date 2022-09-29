ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries.

The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. Two of those, Alden Debes and Alden Park Strathmoor, are in Rockford, though neither was specifically mentioned in the lawsuit.

Some of the alleged problems include residents falling down stairs while strapped to a wheelchair, neck fractures and ingesting poisonous chemicals.

“We are asking the court to order, to prevent Alden from continuing their short staffing practices, because Alden and other long-term care facilities have made a calculation it is cheaper to settle lawsuits, resulting from poor staffing, than it is to provide the appropriate staffing in the first place,” said Attorney Steven Levin of Levin & Perconti.

The company has not responded to the lawsuit.