JCAR to vote on emergency rule that enforces mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules is currently meeting in secret to discuss a recent emergency rule from Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration that would fine businesses that don’t enforce the wearing of masks or social distancing.

The new rule was announced last Friday during a COVID-19 press briefing. It outlines a procedure that local health departments can use for enforcement of the mask mandate that’s been in place since May 1.

First, businesses will be given written warning and encouraged to voluntarily comply with the guidance, according to a release from Pritzker’s office Friday. If those businesses don’t comply voluntarily, an order will be issued to “have some or all of their patrons leave the premises as needed to comply with public health guidance and reduce their risks.” Should neither of those measures work, the business faces a class A misdemeanor and fines ranging from $75-$2,500.

The administration emphasized that the penalties won’t exceed the misdemeanor and fines would be constrained to the maximum of $2,500.

The rules do not apply to — and cannot be enforced against — indviduals.

While JCAR members are debating in private, the vote they take on the rule will be public.