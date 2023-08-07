NEWTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Jasper County man is under arrest after State Police identified him as a suspect in a murder investigation.

Officials said Paul Schoonover, 30 of Newton, was arrested on Monday after a thorough investigation. He is in custody at the Jasper County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

Schoonover is accused of killing 59-year-old Terry Eastep, also of Newton, on June 8. Officers found Eastep with life-threatening injuries inside a home and he later died on June 11.

State Police were requested by Newton Police and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation. From that investigation, the Jasper County State’s Attorney charged Schoonover with seven criminal counts on Monday: five of first-degree murder and two of aggravated battery.