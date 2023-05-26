ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police announced on Friday that many lives were saved the previous night thanks to a major drug bust on Interstate 57.

Officials posted to the agency’s Facebook page that troopers seized over 500,000 fake pills that were laced with fentanyl. The drugs collectively weighed 120 pounds and were valued at $1.5 million.

Photos courtesy of the Illinois State Police’s Facebook page

Officials could not release any further information, including the exact location where the bust happened, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. They did say, however, that thousands of lives were saved by this bust.