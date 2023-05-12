SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have released dash camera footage of a shooting in southern Illinois that left a motorist dead and a state trooper hospitalized.

According to an ISP release, 23-year-old Brandon Griffin from Albuquerque, New Mexico was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after a motorist assist escalated into Griffin and a state trooper exchanging gunfire.

Griffin had a national arrest warrant for a felony weapons charge, according to state police officials. While resisting arrest from the troopers, Griffin was tased. He then pulled out a gun from his car and shot one trooper. The other trooper fired back. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County Coroner’s Office official.

The video can be found here on YouTube. Officials warn the video contains graphic visuals and language.

The shootout happened around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 64 near milepost 72, which is near the interchange with Interstate 57 at Mount Vernon.

An ISP officer was shot and taken to an area hospital, but is now recovering at home.

Griffin’s wife, 31-year-old Christine Santos, is currently being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a no-bond New Mexico arrest warrant for violating her bond on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case. Griffin and Santos were both defendants on the aggravated assault with a firearm case.