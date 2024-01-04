SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are encouraging drivers in the new year to avoid letting their anger get the best of them while out on the roads.

ISP is launching a new campaign called “ROAD RAGE. DON’T ENGAGE” with a goal to crack down on road rage and aggressive driving.

“Although road rage is nothing new, we’re seeing people react more aggressively and

dangerously,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. “The message is simple – if you see or become

part of a road rage situation, don’t engage. That extra car length you gain by cutting someone off, or arriving 10 seconds earlier by tailgating another person, is not worth your life.”

State Police note some common signs of road rage include following too closely or tailgating, improper or erratic lane changing, illegally driving on the shoulder of the road, not signaling for turns, and speeding.

According to research by Everytown Research & Policy, 121 people were killed and 434 people were injured in 2022 in road rage shootings.

Some tips State Police recommend to drivers to avoid being the victim of a road rage incident include:

If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move to your right and allow them

to pass. When merging, make sure you have plenty of room and use your turn signal.

If someone cuts you off, slow down and give them room to merge into your lane.

If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely change lanes when able.

Making gestures might anger the other driver; create distance and avoid confrontation.

If another driver is acting angry, don’t make eye contact.

State troopers also remind people to call emergency services or drive to a local police station if an aggressive driver is threatening them.

“If you feel threatened, if you feel like you’re in an unsafe situation, always call 911,” ISP Trooper Josh Robinson said. “That’s what it’s for. Report what’s going on, report the description of the vehicle that’s driving aggressively, and we will send people out there to try and stop this individual.”

State Police also encourage parents, guardians and older siblings to watch their behavior when driving with young children in their care.

“What we do as adults, our kids are doing as well,” Robinson said. “They emulate everything that we do. So if we have our kids in the car with us, and we’re driving aggressively, if we’re making hand gestures and yelling at people all the time… they’re gonna think it’s okay. And chances are, they’re gonna have that same driving habit when they get behind the wheel.”