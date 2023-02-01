SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has announced their pick of a new superintendent of education.

According to a news release from ISBE, Dr. Tony Sanders, the superintendent of Elgin District U-46 since 2014, was chosen for the role. The outgoing superintendent, Dr. Carmen Ayala, retired Tuesday.

“As the superintendent of one of Illinois’ largest school districts, he intimately understands the strengths, the policy history, and the challenges of our public schools,” ISBE Board Chair Dr. Steven Isoye said. “At U-46, he has championed equity, expanded opportunities for students, and brought innovative new programs to the district.”

Before becoming superintendent, Sanders served as the district’s chief of staff and chief of communications. He also served as the communications officer for St. Louis Public Schools along with several other roles in state government.

“Dr. Sanders’ breadth of experience as superintendent of School District U-46 and his entire background have prepared him to take on this role,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “His focus on innovation, social emotional development, and academic excellence make him an extraordinary pick.”

The Illinois Federation of Teachers applauded the choice of Sanders and said they supported his policies while U-46 Superintendent.

“We appreciate Dr. Sanders’ past advocacy for the Evidence Based Funding Formula and hope in his new role, he helps to move our state closer to achieving equitable funding and eliminating disparities in districts statewide,” IFT President Dan Montgomery said.

ISBE officials said Sanders will start in late February. ISBE deputy education director Krish Mohip will serve as interim director.