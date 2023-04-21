SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unemployment is slightly lower in the state than before.

Statistics released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed that during March 2023, the unemployment rate fell 0.1% from February to March. The state’s unemployment rate is now at 4.4 percent.

“Illinois continues to see considerable job growth across major industry sectors throughout the state, bolstering the Illinois labor market,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. “More jobs create more opportunities for Illinois workers, and IDES has the necessary resources needed to connect jobseekers with employers looking for diverse and experienced talent.”

The industries that received the most growth in the state for March 2023 include professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and government. The industries with the biggest decrease in payroll reductions include manufacturing, trade, transportation and ttilities and Information.

The state has nearly a one percent higher unemployment rate than the national average. The national average currently sits at 3.5%.

There are 131,000 more people on payrolls in state than in March 2022. The unemployment rate is down 0.1% from March 2022 as well.

The state government created a website called Get Hired Illinois to help people with a job search engine, virtual job fairs and job training.