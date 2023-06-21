SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The cost of groceries and gas are both going up on July 1st thanks to tax increases by the state.

The gas tax will be increasing by three cents per gallon, and the one percent grocery tax will be put back in place.

As a part of the 2022 budget, the Illinois General Assembly and Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the Family Relief Plan, which included a temporary tax cut on several areas, including the grocery tax and pushing back the increase to the motor fuel tax.

Also happening in July is another increase to the state’s gas tax. Illinois General Assembly delayed the increase by six months, and another hike is scheduled to begin at the start of July. The increase to the motor fuel tax is a part of Rebuild Illinois, the bipartisan agreement for infrastructure improvements across the state set in place in 2018.

