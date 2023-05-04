SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state government is spending more money on revitalizing communities.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority is announcing $15 million into the Strong Communities Program. The fund is designed for local governments to acquire and rehabilitate abandoned residential properties in their communities.

Governor J.B. Pritzker believes the funding will help the goal of every Illinoisan into safe and affordable housing.

“For far too long, many families have resided in homes that lack the essentials everyone is entitled to,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “Through this funding, we are making historic investments to ensure that we are living up to our values of accessibility and equity while also providing more Illinoisans with the safety and security they have long deserved.”

The Strong Communities Program was created in 2020 with the goal of increasing property values, reducing crime, creating local jobs as well as generating more tax revenue.

“Housing is more than shelter, it’s part of the foundation of our wellbeing when we know that we have an affordable place to call home,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “The Strong Communities Program will broaden access to affordable housing through development in the neighborhoods where it is needed most, while creating jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship.”

Grants for the revitalization initiatives come from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. Officials estimate $30 million in grant funding will be awarded between two rounds of applications.

An informational webinar on the application will be held 11 a.m. on May 16. The application period closes 3 p.m. June 7. The application can be accessed on IDHA’s website.