OLNEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An ongoing investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s office is looking into a former Richland Elementary School teacher who was issued an arrest warrant for child pornography.

After determining probable cause, Richland County law enforcement issued an arrest and residential search warrant for Kyle Shipman, 30, for child pornography on Dec. 9. While Shipman has a history of previous crimes, being charged with three counts of aggravated battery on Aug. 1, a post from the Richland County Sheriff’s Facebook page states, “There are no known connections between this investigation and K. Shipman’s previous arrest.”

According to Richland County school board superintendent, Chris Simpson, Shipman is no longer teaching and “has not been in a classroom at Richland Elementary School since April.”

Shipman was placed on administrative leave in April but has since had his teaching license suspended by the Illinois Board of Education. The official statement from the Richland County Community Unit District 1 can be read here.

The investigation is still underway and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.