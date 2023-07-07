SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 37 wooden memorial statues, known as vigango, are going from Illinois back to Kenya, where officials said they should have remained and never been taken from.

The Illinois State Museum announced they have returned the vigango (singular kigango) to the National Museums of Kenya for repatriation to Mijikenda communities. The statues are considered sacred cultural objects, meant to depict male enders who have died; they’re even believed to contain their spirits.

Dr. Brooke Morgan, curator of anthropology at the museum, will go to Kenya later this month to take part in a ceremony honoring the vigango’s return. She will be joined by representatives from other American museums and universities that had vigango in their possession.

“It’s important for these communities that the vigango go back and are part of the community again,” Morgan said. “Because it means that their community will be healthy in terms of spiritual wellness, and that these things can’t be separated from their communities.”

“These items are sacred and inalienable from the people who created them,” Morgan said. “Separating vigango from their rightful owners harms the spiritual well-being of the whole community. The museum has long recognized the importance of returning these statues to Kenya and appreciates the institutions that have helped pave the way for such a significant large-scale return.”

Officials said the vigango were initially removed from Mijikenda villages and sacred sites in the 1980s and acquired by art collectors. They were later transferred to the Illinois State Museum as part of a significant African art collection, but unbeknownst to the museum, the vigango never should have been taken in the first place.

In 2006, museum staff discovered that a kigango in its collection had been stolen and subsequently returned it to its rightful owner, officials said. Through the museum’s extensive research and collaboration with colleagues in Kenya, officials said the museum has now successfully returned all remaining vigango in its collection to the National Museums of Kenya.

Once in Kenya, the National Museums will repatriate all vigango to Mijikenda communities.