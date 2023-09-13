SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers are in, and the Illinois State Fair hit a major milestone last month with its biggest turnout ever.

More than 700,000 people attended the fair, making this year an all-time record high. 2023 also saw the second-highest number of grandstand tickets sold in the last five years. State Fair officials said great weather, new promotions and infrastructure improvements are just some of the reasons behind the record-setting turnout.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has designated more than $80 million in infrastructure investments on the fairgrounds, and this year’s fairgoers noticed the makeovers. Construction resumes this fall on phase two of the Coliseum.

Next year’s State Fair will run Aug. 8 to 18.