SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is helping low-income people repair their homes with a new grant.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced Tuesday they are opening the Home Repair and Accessibility Program, a new program to help low-income homeowners pay for their repairs by providing up to $45,000 five-year forgivable loans. Illinois will fund $15.3 million in grants across the state.

Illinois officials say the program is essential to keeping Illinoisans in safe homes, regardless of their economic status.

“This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisans with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes—all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

Thirty-six local governments and homeowner assistance non-profit organizations are providing the loans. The ones providing assistance in central Illinois include the city of Springfield, the city of Decatur, the city of Peoria and the METEC Resource Center in Peoria.

For a property to be eligible, the grant must be for the homeowner’s primary residence. Renters and people with permanently affixed mobile homes who own the property underneath are also eligible. The properties also must have documented health and safety issues, or an occupant with mobility issues for accessibility repairs.

“Roof-only” options are available for properties with no documented health issues and can provide a $21,500 three-year loan.

The household’s total income must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income to be eligible for the program. IDHA officials estimate there will be a waitlist, and not every eligible homeowner will get a loan.

“Illinois homeowners who have been delaying these vital and necessary repairs due to lack of funds should not hesitate and apply for assistance through HRAP today,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust stated.

To apply for the HRAP grants, one should reach out to their local funded organization. IHDA created a spreadsheet with every organization given a grant with their contact information.