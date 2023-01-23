SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You won’t see an Illinois license plate with SUCKER, DUCKYOU or PEEPEE on the road.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of the license plates his office’s Vehicle Services Department rejected.

In 2022, of the 54,236 requested vanity plates, 383 were not approved because of their “tawdry, lewd or offensive nature” as a part of the Illinois vehicle code. They can also be rejected for being too difficult to read.

“We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code.”

Some of the 383 rejected vanity plates include:

PEEPEE

GOTPOOP

SUCKER

KISSASH

SUKIT

BITEU

DUCKYOU

COKAIN

HAIILNO

WHTHFUK

WMWWWMW

Giannoulias said his office keeps a running list of rejected plates; the rejected list of is over 7,000. He also said 922,147 personalized or vanity plates have been issued in the state.

To create a vanity plate (all letters) or a personalized plate (numbers and letters) you can use the state’s Pick-A-Plate tool. Residents face additional fees for choosing personalized and vanity plates, as well as annual renewal costs for these plates and switching from a random plate.