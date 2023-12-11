SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Illinoisans have gotten a bit richer through a state program.

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs said in a news release Monday more than $45.9 million in cash and interest through 81,906 claims was returned through the month of November. Additionally, more than $1 million in stock was handed back to the rightful owner.

The treasurer believes returning money is even more special ahead of the holidays.

“Returning missing money is even more special during the holiday season,” Frerichs said.

More than 307,000 properties have been returned this year, with over $267 million in cash going back . The program holds more than $5 million in unclaimed property, such as overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

Frerichs has overhauled the state’s missing money program, such as allowing online claims and creating a feature where friends or family can share and email a property they find which belongs to a friend or relative.